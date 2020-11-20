Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
KKMS Daily News: Cheaper Than Injections

KKMS Daily News 112020

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Big Al’s TV recs & he’s thankful for THIS, Ana is going full vacation mode with snacks, Nick’s terrifying moment and Trey’s on the look for pie crust in all the wrong places…

Plus, can an accident result in a beautiful thing? Part-Time Justin shares more than just food at his Friendsgiving.

Get caught up with the news from our homes!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: Our Sexiest Awards

KKMS Daily News: Producer Nick’s Pee-Pee Problems

KKMS Daily News: Netflix Is Listening

kkms daily news

Photos
Close