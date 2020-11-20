KKMS Daily News: Cheaper Than Injections

Big Al’s TV recs & he’s thankful for THIS, Ana is going full vacation mode with snacks, Nick’s terrifying moment and Trey’s on the look for pie crust in all the wrong places…

Plus, can an accident result in a beautiful thing? Part-Time Justin shares more than just food at his Friendsgiving.

Get caught up with the news from our homes!

