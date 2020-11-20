Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Kesha Calls To Talk ‘Kesha & The Creepies’! [INTERVIEW]

Kesha & The Creepies

Our girl Kesha is doing something interesting! Her podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, launches today… and her topics really make you wonder! Is there really a bigger picture than we are all seeing?

The creepy and unexplainable is what keeps life magic… Listen to her explanation! Plus, check out the trailer to explore the occult below.

