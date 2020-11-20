Kesha Calls To Talk ‘Kesha & The Creepies’! [INTERVIEW]

Our girl Kesha is doing something interesting! Her podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, launches today… and her topics really make you wonder! Is there really a bigger picture than we are all seeing?

The creepy and unexplainable is what keeps life magic… Listen to her explanation! Plus, check out the trailer to explore the occult below.

AUDIO

TRAILER

MORE CELEBRITY INTERVIEWS

Kristen Bell & Hello Bello’s Generous Kidds Kidds Contribution [INTERVIEW]

Dateline NBC’s Josh Mankiewicz Talks ‘Dateline,’ Carole Baskin & More! [INTERVIEW]

Bebe Rexha’s New Music And Body Positivity

Also On Radio Now 92.1: