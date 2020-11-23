Exclusives
24KGoldn Talks Success Of 'Mood' + Wanting To Shoot His Shot At Billie Eilish! [INTERVIEW]

How do you go from a San Francisco emerging star to having a No. 1 single with “Mood?” You have to ask 24KGoldn about making everything happen!

The artist checks in with Laura from his bedroom no less to discuss how he’s worked with the newfound fame, how he created “Mood” during the pandemic, how he managed to secure J Balvin and Justin Bieber for the official remix, wanting to shoot his shot at Billie Eilish, holiday favorites and more!

VIDEO

Close