News
HomeNews

Reggaeton Star Bad Bunny Tests Positive For La Rona, Misses AMA Awards

Won two AMA's from the comfort of his home though.

2020 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

If you need another reminder that this pandemic is here for an extended stay look no further. One of Reggaeton’s top names has tested positive.

As spotted on Deadline Bad Bunny is the latest celebrity to contract the Coronavirus. He was originally scheduled to perform at last weekend’s American Music Awards telecast but never made it to the stage. The organizers did not explain his absence in real time leaving many fans disappointed and quite befuddled. On Monday, November 23 his management team confirmed his medical condition to as why he never made it. Nevertheless he still had a big night with wins for Favorite Male Artist – Latino and Favorite Latin Album – Latino which he accepted from his Los Angeles home.

While it is unclear how he is holding up via his virtual acceptance speech his publicist Sujeylee Solá says he is maintaining.. “As of today, he’s feeling OK,” Solá told CBS News on Monday. “Praying it remains that way.” On Tuesday, November 24 he posted to his social media to announce that his song “Dakiti” is the number one song in the world. “#Dakiti es la canción #1 en todo el mundo 🥵 ¿Te gustó? (#Dakiti is the #1 song around the world Do you like it?)” he wrote.

You can see his acceptance speech below.

Photo: Uforia

Reggaeton Star Bad Bunny Tests Positive For La Rona, Misses AMA Awards  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Sia’s New Film “Music” Receives Major Backlash From…
 5 days ago
11.21.20
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime…
 2 weeks ago
11.12.20
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 2 weeks ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 3 weeks ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 4 weeks ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 4 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 4 weeks ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 1 month ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 1 month ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 1 month ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 1 month ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 1 month ago
10.15.20
Photos
Close