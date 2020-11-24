News
21 Savage Loses Brother After Stabbing Incident In London

TM1way, real name Terrell Davis, reportedly got into an argument with an associate thus leading to the stabbing.

Terrell Davis aka TM1way

Source: TM1way / Instagram

Our thoughts are with the family of 21 Savage, this as news has gone wide that his brother was fatally stabbed in London. Terrell Davis, who rapped under the name TM1way, reportedly got into an argument with a friend thus leading to the stabbing.

The Daily Mail reports that Davis, 27, who resisted in East London, got into the altercation this past Sunday in South London. The publication writes that Davis was delivering goods to his grandmother when he encountered the acquaintance according to someone close to the family.

Both Davis and 21 Savage hail originally from East London, with the Atlanta-based rapper coming to the United States at a young age. The brothers share the same father but have different mothers.

“[C]an’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that sh*t back,” 21 Savage wrote in an Instagram post featuring older pictures of him and Davis. He also included a newer photo.

Our thoughts are with 21 Savage and all those who knew and loved TM1way.

Photo: Instagram

21 Savage Loses Brother After Stabbing Incident In London  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

