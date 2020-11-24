Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams

'Toys' New York City Premiere

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Time sure does fly. It is crazy to believe the classic comedic film, Mrs. Doubtfire celebrates 27 years today, Nov. 24. It still manages to bring viewers joy and laughter over the years. Robin Williams stars in the film alongside Mara Wilson from Matilda, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Lisa Jakub and Matthew Lawerence.

The story follows the father, played by Robin Williams, after his divorce. He goes to great lengths to disguise himself as a female housekeeper to spend more time with his kids. The Chris Columbus-directed movie premiered in theaters Nov. 24, 1993. Columbus has directed many films like the popular holiday movie Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin and The Harry Potter series from J.K. Rowlings children’s novels.

Mrs. Doubtfire awarded Robin Williams Best Actor at The Golden Globes. The film was awarded another Golden Globe award for Best Motion Picture in a musical or comedy. The dramedy also took home an academy award at The Oscars for Best Makeup, which isn’t unbelievable since it showcases Robin Williams’s stellar transformation throughout the film.

The movie grossed $441.3 million on a $25 million budget becoming the second highest grossing film of 1993 worldwide. The film received mixed reviews, but ultimately it became an instant classic being placed at 67th in the American Film Institute’s “AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Laughs” list and 40th on Bravo’s “100 Funniest Movies of All Time.”

The late Robin Williams has helped produce some cult classics over the years including Mrs. Doubtfire. His undeniable knack for comedy makes all of the films he’s been involved in that much more entertaining.

Fans are sharing their love for the film and even attempting their own cosplay as Mrs. Doubtfire.

We found a few deleted scenes from the movie featuring the couple’s nosy neighbor Gloria.

The movie features its’ fair share of classic scenes like the Mrs. Doubtfire cleaning scene featuring Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” where Mrs. Doubtfire is seen dancing and prancing around with a vacuum.

Another favorite is the scene where the social worker makes a surprise visit to Daniel’s, played by Robin Williams, home.

We would be remised if we did not share our love and admiration for this fan favorite. It is the perfect film to watch with your family over the holidays. Grab your Thanksgiving dinner and snuggle up under the fireplace with this timeless classic. This Thanksgiving, we’re thankful for 27 years of Mrs. Doubtfire.

27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams
 1 day ago
11.25.20
Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney…
 1 day ago
11.25.20
Sia’s New Film “Music” Receives Major Backlash From…
 5 days ago
11.21.20
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime…
 2 weeks ago
11.12.20
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 2 weeks ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 3 weeks ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 4 weeks ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 4 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 1 month ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 1 month ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 1 month ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 1 month ago
10.19.20
Photos
Close