Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Chloe x Halle are getting in the holiday spirit next week for The Disney Holiday Singalong. Disney will release a variety special packed with holiday cheer from a star studded group of artists. Chloe and Halle Bailey are confirmed to perform “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from the popular animated Disney movie Frozen. ABC has given us a brief sneak peek into the upcoming singalong premiering November 30.

The musical duo have been the queens of quarantine performances throughout this pandemic. They have given us countless flawless performances from their backyards with customized sets and coordinated show fits. Chloe x Halle took the backyard stage for Youtube’s #DearClass2020 addressing this year’s graduates and even, the BET Awards performing their hits “Do It” and “Forgive Me.”

 

Disney decided to elevate the show since their early-pandemic singalongs which also featured stars singing from their own homes. In the short snippet posted from ABC, Chloe and Halle is seen performing on an actual set with a snowman, Christmas trees and snowflakes to get fans in the spirit of the holidays. Their wardrobe channels the wintery atmosphere designed on set.

Chloe flaunts a bit of skin in a crop top and shorts with a light jacket while the future Disney princess Halle is wearing a huge puffy coat appropriate for the faux winter weather.

There are a number of artists included in The Disney Holiday Singalong like Ciara who will perform “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Kerry Washington’s rendition of “Joy to the World.”

It will certainly be a fun-filled night of holiday tunes to singalong to with family this holiday season. Check out the full list of performances below. The special airs Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The Disney Holiday Singalong Performance List: 

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

 

Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams
 1 day ago
11.25.20
Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney…
 1 day ago
11.25.20
Sia’s New Film “Music” Receives Major Backlash From…
 5 days ago
11.21.20
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime…
 2 weeks ago
11.12.20
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 2 weeks ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 3 weeks ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 4 weeks ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 4 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 1 month ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 1 month ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 1 month ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 1 month ago
10.19.20
Photos
Close