Travis Scott, Mayor Turner Host Inaugural Cactus Jack Foundation Turkey Drive

Although he wasn’t there in a physical sense, Travis Scott made his presence felt during the inaugural Cactus Jack Foundation Turkey Drive on Wednesday (November 25).

The rapper’s mother and twin siblings were on hand as well as Mayor Sylvester Turner, Lil Flip, Chase B, Don Toliver and more helping pass out over 1,000 turkeys and bags of canned goods to families at Worthing High School. Additionally, those who picked up items were welcome to free COVID-19 testing courtesy of United Memorial Medica Center.

Scott launched the Cactus Jack Foundation on November 18 to “empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long term success.” Additionally, “the foundation believes the youth should not be prevented from attaining their lifetime goal and is committed to extending educational opportunities to all, regardless of their circumstances to achieve their dreams.”

Among the first initiatives started by the Foundation was the creation of the Waymon Webster Scholarship, named after La Flame’s grandfather. Waymon was a Dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school and Scott’s father attended the university for undergrad. The scholarship will provide financial assistance for select students at Prairie View, Howard University, Texas Southern University and Grambling State University.

