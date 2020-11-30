Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Love Letters To Kellie: The Management Ring

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

We delve into some relationship issues, including… Someone’s fiance doesn’t always wear their management ring. Does that mean he’s cheating? Should I stay and be miserable in an open marriage for my child? How do I not seem like a brat?

Plus, how to deal with a friend when you won’t put up with her violent man. Kellie gives her love advice on these letters and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Seen It All Since Moving In Together

Love Letters To Kellie: Pushy Girlfriend Insists We Get Married

Love Letters To Kellie: Parents Won’t Share Important Information

love letters to kellie

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
New Couple Alert? A$AP Rocky Rumored To Be…
 8 hours ago
12.01.20
27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams
 1 week ago
11.25.20
Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
Sia’s New Film “Music” Receives Major Backlash From…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.20
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime…
 3 weeks ago
11.12.20
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 3 weeks ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 4 weeks ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 4 weeks ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 1 month ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 1 month ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 1 month ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 1 month ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 1 month ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 1 month ago
10.19.20
Photos
Close