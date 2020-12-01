Entertainment News
New Couple Alert? A$AP Rocky Rumored To Be Dating Rihanna

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are a thing – according to People.

The two 32-year-olds were spotted having dinnter together in New York on Saturday (November 28) but they’ve known each other for years. Rocky first collaborated with Rih on her 2011 “Cockiness” single from Talk That Talk and then later he opened for her on the U.S. leg of the Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

Its not the first time the pair have sparked relationship speculation. Back in 2019, the pair posed together at the Fasion Awards in London and later celebrated New Year’s Eve together a few weeks later.

Rihanna had been previously linked to billionaire Hassan Jameel for three years. The pair split in January 2020.

In July, Rocky became featured as part of the Fenty Skin for Men campaign and Rih shared the image on her Instagram page.

“that’s right baby…@fentyskin is for my fellas too,” she wrote. “No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin! More product details soon come  Hit the link in my bio to sign up for early access to shop!

