Andy Grammer’s Love For Kidd’s Kids… And Tik Tok!

Andy Grammer

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Andy Grammer has been a friend of the show for a while (celeb-homie)… and he’s showing his love for Kidd’s Kids! What’s his secret to getting noticed on TikTok?

Plus… now through December 31st, Hello Bello will be giving back to Kidd’s Kids as a way to celebrate our 30th Anniversary! Get more info HERE.

Andy Grammer

