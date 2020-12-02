Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Juno’ And ‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

US-CINEMA-SPIRIT AWARDS

Source: GABRIEL BOUYS / Getty

Elliot Page has come out as transgender, using the pronouns he/they.

The Academy-Award nominated actor released a heartfelt note on their social message platforms, announcing their latest awakening and describes himself as trans and non-binary.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” Page wrote.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community,” he said. “Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

The Juno actor continued, “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey… I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Page’s wife, dancer Emma Portner also shared a statement on her Instagram account proud of her partner, writing, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

elliot page

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
US-CINEMA-SPIRIT AWARDS
‘Juno’ And ‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Comes…
 9 hours ago
12.02.20
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
New Couple Alert? A$AP Rocky Rumored To Be…
 2 days ago
12.01.20
27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams
 1 week ago
11.25.20
Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney…
 1 week ago
11.25.20
Sia’s New Film “Music” Receives Major Backlash From…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.20
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime…
 3 weeks ago
11.12.20
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 3 weeks ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 4 weeks ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 1 month ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 1 month ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 1 month ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 1 month ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 1 month ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 1 month ago
10.24.20
Photos
Close