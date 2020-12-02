‘Juno’ And ‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender

Elliot Page has come out as transgender, using the pronouns he/they.

The Academy-Award nominated actor released a heartfelt note on their social message platforms, announcing their latest awakening and describes himself as trans and non-binary.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” Page wrote.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community,” he said. “Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

The Juno actor continued, “I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey… I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Page’s wife, dancer Emma Portner also shared a statement on her Instagram account proud of her partner, writing, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Also On Radio Now 92.1: