Christmas Wishes: Needing Some Extra Love This Christmas

Read the Christmas letter below and nominate a deserving family HERE!

“She has two kids and she’s the only one working right now in her house. Through this entire pandemic she has never wavered or one shown that she was worried. She always thinks of others before thinking of herself. I’ve seen her go out of her way to pick up food for others and then go deliver it to them even after being on her feet for 12 hours a day and still taking care of two kids. Plus she’s going to school full-time as well. She’s the one that I turn to when I need advice the most. She always sees the honesty in people and always believe that there’s good in people. She says no matter what you’re going through Jesus never puts more on you than you think you can handle. I know if our mother was still alive she’d be super proud of how much she’s turned her life around. If she’s the person that if you need something ask her she’ll do her best to get it to you whether she can afford it or not. She’s loving and caring it would give you the shirt off her back. I really hope she gets this”