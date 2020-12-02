Rockets Trade Russell Westbrook To Wizards For John Wall, Draft Pick [REACTIONS]

The Russell Westbrook and James Harden reunion is a wrap after only one year.

The Rockets per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski have traded Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for point guard John Wall as well as a future first-round draft pick. The deal not only reunites Wall, the former No. 1 overall pick with his Kentucky teammate DeMarcus Cousins, it reunites Westbrook with Scott Brooks, his longtime head coach during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets have acquired John Wall and a future first round pick from Washington in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Full Story: https://t.co/YApgYlopzJ pic.twitter.com/XTRprcdV6p — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 3, 2020

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

Wall is coming off a two-year absence from basketball after he ruptured his left Achilles tendon after falling in his home in 2018 while recovering from surgery on his left Achilles heel. The star guard was a multi-time All-Star with the Wizards and helped lead the team to an Eastern Conference semis berth in the 2016-2017 season.

Westbrook was playing perhaps his most efficient basketball with the Rockets, including a stretch from January until the league shut down in March where he nearly averaged 30 points per game on terrific shooting splits. After a bout with COVID-19, Westbrook rejoined the Rockets in the bubble but struggled with his shot as the Rockets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

All this occurs on the same night the Rockets unveil their ode to the Houston Oilers with their 2020-2021 city edition jerseys.

For the city. Our 20-21 City uniform has arrived! pic.twitter.com/glxiuZtQX4 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 3, 2020

Houston of course had all the jokes for Wall coming to the H – namely due to Wall’s off the court tendencies as well as his relationship with Cousins.

john wall gon’ show up on a sauce walka album and it’s going to be certified. — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) November 17, 2020

can't wait for John to meet Beatking lolll — Avery (@ItsAvery) December 3, 2020

John Wall and James Harden’s first weekend together in Houston pic.twitter.com/Ygtx3a1MIU — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 3, 2020

john wall and james harden together is crazy lmao. i’m talking off the court — shaunny slovis (@kingshaundiz) December 3, 2020

My immediate thoughts and reactions to the @HoustonRockets trading Russell Westbrook for John Wall pic.twitter.com/98U7orJT7P — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) December 3, 2020

One thing I’ll always respect @JohnWall for is that he did a ton of really good things for the community here in DC over the years that never made national headlines. Buddy helped keep roofs over a ton of people’s heads in DC this year during the pandemic. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) December 3, 2020

😏 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) December 3, 2020

John Wall and Demarcus Cousins are finally reunited.. ..on the Houston Rockets. 2020 y'all. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 3, 2020

Source says: "at the end of the day, this is a Ted (Leonsis) call." Wall also has a 15 percent trade kicker that was not waived to facilitate this deal. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) December 3, 2020

john wall and james harden in houston is a nightclub stimulus package https://t.co/BtpgXCnV7f — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) December 3, 2020

John Wall leaves club Rosebar for Rose Gold & Address. https://t.co/bbSty0v1gX — ♛ℳelku Black (@OGMelo_) December 3, 2020

Westbrook showing up in DC to replace Wall like pic.twitter.com/ZL9KNG7jAe — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 3, 2020

