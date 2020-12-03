Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Christmas Wishes: Helping Brighten The Holidays

Christmas Wishes

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Karla’s friend Denzel let us know that she could really use some help this Christmas. Thanks to JCPenney, we are able to show her some love this holiday season!

Read the Christmas letter below and nominate a deserving family HERE!

“I nominate my coworker Karla. She is a single mom of 3 little girls and works from home. She works very hard to provide for her girls and ensure they have all they need. I’ve seen Karla go without things she needs on a daily basis because her kids always come first and their needs outweigh hers. She also had severe anemia so she is very fatigued and out of it on most days but she pushes through. Getting off at 9, getting her kids ready for the night, staying up until after 12 to make sure the house is clean and lunches are ready for the next day; she wakes up at 6 am the next day to start it all over again. I’ve never met anyone stronger in my life. She lives check to check but doesn’t complain at all and would give you the shirt off of her back if you needed it. This Christmas in the first year she was able to get her kids a Christmas tree and underneath they have 2 presents each in which she had to save months and to buy them.”

