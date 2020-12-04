Entertainment News
Shawn Mendes Shares His New Album ‘Wonder’ [NEW MUSIC]

ABC's Coverage Of The 2020 American Music Awards

Source: ABC / Getty

Shawn Mendes has teased fans long with enough with his Wonder and now, it’s finally here. Mendes released his fourth studio album on Friday (December 4) featuring the previously released title track as well as his “Monster” collaboration with Justin Bieber.

The change with the pandemic and more prompted Mendes to truly hone in on Wonder, including records such as “24 Hours,” “Teach Me How To Love,” “Dream,” “305,” Always Been You” and more.

“The pandemic that’s happening and the isolation and the quarantine has been terrifying and really hard, but something really beautiful for me came out of it, which was, you’re not allowed to leave. Stillness,” Mendes recently told Zane Lowe of the quarantine album-making process. “I went to Miami and I was living with Camila [Cabello] and her parents and her sister. And I was in panic for the first week being like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make an album.; And then when I started to settle into how nice it is to be in the same place every night, to have a movie time, to cook dinner with her family and to do laundry. I know it all sounds really silly, but when you’ve been touring the world since you were 15 years old, I don’t remember the last time I smelled laundry. It’s a nice smell. It’s a really calming smell.”

Stream the album in full below.

