Christmas Wishes: Putting On Christmas Cheer

Courtney has had to deal with a lot this year and her work wants to show her some Christmas cheer in hopes of putting a smile on her and her family’s faces… Thanks to JCPenney.

Read the Christmas letter below and nominate a deserving family

“I would like to nominate, Courtney Carr, for a Christmas Wish. Courtney has worked for me almost two years. She has always been a funny and caring person with just the right amount of sass! I am heartbroken to say, after a long stay in the ICU, Courtney lost her mother to COVID in September. Courtney and her mother have always been extremely close. They shared an apartment and both worked so hard to provide for their family. Courtney is a single mother to a 4 year old little boy, Cameron. Cameron is her world. The weight of trying to stay strong for her son while grieving over the loss her mother/ best friend is crippling. All the while she is struggling to keep a roof over their head, food on the table and catch up on bills. Needless to say she has lost that “spark” we all loved. As her “work family” we have been there with her through it all. We pray she see some light in this dark time. Our entire office would LOVE to see this wish granted!”

