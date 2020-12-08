News
Apple To Drop $549 Premium AirPods Max Headphones Before Christmas

Apple gets into the premium headphone arena, but have they priced themselves out of it too soon?

Christmas is right around the corner so you know what that means: companies are coming for your moooneeey.

Apple for one is looking to cash in (big time) on holiday shoppers searching for Christmas gifts to give to their loved ones and don’t mind dropping a grip to see that Christmas morning smile. According to The Verge, Apple is about to roll out some next level noise canceling headphones dubbed the AirPods Max on December 15 (a week and change before the gifting begins) and will come in a five different colors while offering the same technologically enhanced features.

The AirPods Max come in five colors: space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink. They feature what Apple calls a “custom acoustic design” with a 40mm driver system “that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.” Apple has brought over a number of features that first debuted in the AirPods line, like adaptive EQ, transparency mode, spatial audio, and audio sharing. There’s even an element from the Apple Watch — the Digital Crown — that has made its way to these headphones. Apple says it “offers precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri.” There’s also a separate “noise control” button for switching between noise-canceling and transparency modes.

Sounds fancy. How much will these electronic warlocks cost, you ask? Just $549 with tax. The big wigs over at Apple must’ve been banking on congress passing another round of stimulus checks when they came up with this price tag. They have not and more than likely will not.

While the new joints mark Apple’s first venture into the premium headphone market currently held down by Bose, Skullcandy and Sony, the price of the product does seem a bit OD given that a PS5 doesn’t come with them.

Still, we expect these joints to fly off the shelves regardless of price as most Apple products do. Whether or not they live up to people’s expectations remain to be seen. Twitter will be settling that debate.

Are you going go be checking for the AirPods Max when they drop in a week? Let us know in the comments.

Apple To Drop $549 Premium AirPods Max Headphones Before Christmas  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

