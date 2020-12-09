Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Gets New Dates For 2021

H-Town
The annual Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo may have a Spring feel to it next year.

After the 2020 edition was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the earliest signs of how unpredictable 2020 would be, the rodeo has moved to a new date of May 4-23, 2021 at NRG Park, away from its normal start time of early March. The May date is dependant on the improvement of life surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held on the original date for the Rodeo, March 2 to 21.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is truly a community event that Rodeo fans look forward to each and every year,” Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO, said in a release. “With the evolving health situation, we have made the decision to move the 2021 Rodeo from March to May, with the exception of our Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions, to be held as planned in March. We remain dedicated to fulfilling our mission to support Texas youth and hosting a long-time Houston tradition.”

Although rodeo officials are optimistic, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo offered caution in regards to announcing a date.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is part of the DNA that makes up who we are as Harris County,” Hidalgo said. “We desperately wish we could return to normal with a regular show in the spring. Sadly, we are far from reaching a point where any gathering is advisable, let alone one the size and scale of our rodeo.”

The annual rodeo is a multi-million dollar moneymaker for the city and is among the biggest social gathering spots of the year. Events leading up to the rodeo, such as the Downtown Rodeo Parade and the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que contest are also being moved to May with details surrounding those events coming soon.

An update regarding the status of the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in regards to health and safety measures will be released in March 2021.

