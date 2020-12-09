New Amazon Warehouse To Be Built In Missouri City, Create Over 500 Full-Time Jobs

Amazon is set to open a brand new fulfillment center in Missouri City in 2021 and with it will come over 500 full-time jobs to the area.

The one-million-square-foot facility will see employees pack and ship bulky or larger-sized items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, rugs and more. Team members earn a minimum of $15 per hour and full-time employees are eligible for such benefits as medical, dental, vision and 401 (k)s.

“Expanding the economic base is a citizen and City Council priority, and this new Amazon center helps to achieve that goal. It’s just another step in moving Missouri City’s economy forward into the future,” Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford said.

Amazon has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas since 2010 and invested $16.9 billion across the state. They’ve pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for more than 100,000 U.S. employees looking for in-demand jobs.

“The programs will help employees move into highly-skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network,” the mega-company said in a statement.

There’s no word on hiring at the new facilities but you can check Amazon’s job site here.

