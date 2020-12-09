Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Christmas Wishes: The Challenges Of Being A Single Parent

Christmas Wishes

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Ozzy let us know what her friend David has been going through lately. He took on several kids and is now a single father of 5! Thanks to JCPenney, we were able to show David a little love this holiday season!

Read the Christmas letter below and nominate a deserving family HERE!

“I meet David at our 1st duty station in the Army back in 2011. He was one of the 1st friends I made, and even though he lives in Ohio & I live in Texas now we are still good friends. He is a single father of 2, & there is nothing more precious in his life than his children. Without disclosing details of his personal life, recently David has been granted temporary custody of his nephew & 2 nieces. Over night he went from father of 2 to a father of 5. I know it’s taking a toll on my friend & at times he is overwhelmed. Especially with the pandemic going on because Ohio is still locked down. The kids do virtual learning and there are no outdoor activities going on. But despite everything he is still teaching his kids they are strong lions and will over come anything. But I don’t want David to ever feel so overwhelmed himself being strong for others that he loses his light. I want him to know there are people out there who sees what a great man he is and the amazing job he is doing. Andre.”

 

 

