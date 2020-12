KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… A familiar scent brought back a childhood memory for Producer Trey. J-Si didn’t know if this was a good deed or if someone was punking him. And Producer Nick still has that unused present in the office.

VIDEO

AUDIO

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: The Lazy Elf

KKMS Daily News: Ana’s Getting Old

KKMS Daily News: Pancakes vs. Waffles