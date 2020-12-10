Entertainment News
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19

US-ENTERTAINMENT-STEVE HARVEY-HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME-STAR

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Ellen Degeneres is the latest celebrity to reveal they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

The TV and game show host took to Instagram on Thursday (December 10) and shared she felt fine but would be halting taping of Ellen until January.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” she wrote. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

Ellen returned to studio last week and had stars such as Justin BieberBryan CranstonDiane KeatonAlison Brie and Lil Nas X.

COVID-19 , ellen degeneres

Photos
