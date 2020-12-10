News
HomeNews

Gabourey Sidibe Claps Back At Twista For Fat Shaming Her On IG Post

Tisk, tisk, tisk, Twista.

2018 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Cancel culture has a new target in their sights. Twista was trying to be funny but it seems the jokes on him.

As spotted on TMZ the Chicago MC was caught doing the most on social media. Earlier this week he posted a very hurtful meme to his Instagram account. The visual in question asked his followers who would they choose if they have the following options. One the left side was a photo of Gabourey Sidibe who was listed as “Option A” who has 401k benefits, makes $30 dollars an hour, owns her own house, car too and has no kids.

On the right side was model Bernice Burgos who was listed as “Option B”. Clearly her dime status can’t be questioned her stats on the meme made her look like she belongs to the streets with no job, stays couch 2 couch, no cars, 12k followers and three kids by three separate men. And for the caption “Overnight Celebrity” rapper wrote “Who y’all choosing A or B.”

Well the poll quickly went viral and landed on Gabourey’s radar prompting her to respond directly to him. In the comments section she said “Wow. I um…. gee. @twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!” The response brought even further eyeballs to the tasteless post and in turn the Speedknot Mobsta deleted the meme and sent an apology to Sidibe via The Shaderoom “honest mistake,” adding “I was traveling most of the day when I saw the mistake. I immediately had it taken down. I don’t know her directly but my sincere apologies to her.”

You can see the post below.

Photo:

Gabourey Sidibe Claps Back At Twista For Fat Shaming Her On IG Post  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STEVE HARVEY-HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME-STAR
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Nicki Minaj Got Her Groove Back At 38…
 3 days ago
12.08.20
Ashley Blaine Featherson Awards $25k Grant To Theatre…
 4 days ago
12.07.20
Natalie Desselle-Reid, ‘B*A*P*S,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 4 days ago
12.07.20
ABC's Coverage Of The 2020 American Music Awards
Shawn Mendes Shares His New Album ‘Wonder’ [NEW…
 1 week ago
12.04.20
David De La Garza Feature Image
David De La Garza Of La Mafia Talks…
 1 week ago
12.03.20
It’s Britney Bih! All The Iconic Things Britney…
 1 week ago
12.03.20
US-CINEMA-SPIRIT AWARDS
‘Juno’ And ‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Comes…
 1 week ago
12.02.20
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
New Couple Alert? A$AP Rocky Rumored To Be…
 1 week ago
12.01.20
27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams
 2 weeks ago
11.25.20
Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney…
 2 weeks ago
11.25.20
Sia’s New Film “Music” Receives Major Backlash From…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.20
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime…
 4 weeks ago
11.12.20
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 1 month ago
11.09.20
Photos
Close