Tommy “Tiny” Lister, one of Hollywood’s greatest tough guys who took on the iconic role of Deebo in the Friday film series, has passed away according to TMZ.

Lister, 62, was found deceased at his Los Angeles area home on Thursday (December 10). There’s no official word on a cause of death.

The 6’5″ “Tiny” first broke through to audiences in 1989 as the character Zeus in the film No Holds Barred starring Hulk Hogan. The film eventually led him to spend time in the WWE (then WWF) before he would later land the role which would define him as a comedy and meme legend. He was cast as Deebo in Ice Cube‘s 1995 cult classic film Friday playing the quintessential neighborhood bully. He would return for the film’s sequel in 2000 and also played President Lingberg in the sci-fi action classic The Fifth Element and appeared in The Dark Knight.

Cube reacted to the loss of Lister on Twitter.

“RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister,” he wrote. “America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

Rest easy Tiny (Deebo) Lister. Big homie for life! 🕊🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VU0Vx4ynU5 — DJ POOH (@DJPooh) December 11, 2020

Lister also starred in roles on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, films such as The Meteor Man, I Got The Hook Up, A Thin Line Between Love And Hate, Jackie Brown, Little Nicky and more.

RELATED: John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes Away At 62 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: