Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After Video Goes Viral

High School Football In Pennsylvania Wyomissing Area vs. Schuylkill Valley

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

A football coach was banned from all American Youth Football activities after video surfaced of the man slapping his players violently after a play.

Gerrel Williams, who once worked for a Sheriff’s Department in Georgia, was caught on video on December 7 attacking one of his players, hitting the child multiple times before throwing him to the sideline.

Williams issued a video apology, making no excuse for what he did but the damage was done. Numerous former and current athletes such as LeBron James and Shannon Sharpe condemned the video, with James saying he and Williams would be having more than words after such an incident.

“If I there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure,” James wrote on Instagram Wednesday (December 9).

After the December 7 incident went viral, William was investigated for child abuse. Ultimately, investigators determined charges wouldn’t be filed against him for now and the 9-year-old boy’s mother said she didn’t want to press charges against him either. However, prosecutors could move forward with charges, using the video as evidence. Without the child’s mother wanting to co-operate, Williams may skate.

To date, he has lost his job as a counselor in the Chatham County Sherriff’s Office in Georgia as a counselor in the detention center.

 

Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After Video Goes Viral  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STEVE HARVEY-HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME-STAR
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19
 23 hours ago
12.10.20
Nicki Minaj Got Her Groove Back At 38…
 3 days ago
12.08.20
Ashley Blaine Featherson Awards $25k Grant To Theatre…
 4 days ago
12.07.20
Natalie Desselle-Reid, ‘B*A*P*S,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 4 days ago
12.07.20
ABC's Coverage Of The 2020 American Music Awards
Shawn Mendes Shares His New Album ‘Wonder’ [NEW…
 7 days ago
12.04.20
David De La Garza Feature Image
David De La Garza Of La Mafia Talks…
 1 week ago
12.03.20
It’s Britney Bih! All The Iconic Things Britney…
 1 week ago
12.03.20
US-CINEMA-SPIRIT AWARDS
‘Juno’ And ‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Comes…
 1 week ago
12.02.20
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
New Couple Alert? A$AP Rocky Rumored To Be…
 1 week ago
12.01.20
27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams
 2 weeks ago
11.25.20
Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney…
 2 weeks ago
11.25.20
Sia’s New Film “Music” Receives Major Backlash From…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.20
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime…
 4 weeks ago
11.12.20
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 1 month ago
11.09.20
Photos
Close