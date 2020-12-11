Features
HomeFeatures

Rihanna Gives Us A Taste Of Every Shade Of Her New Gloss Bomb Cream

Rihanna Attends Photocall for “FENTY BEAUTY”

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

As Rihanna continues to expand her reign in the beauty industry, my wallet continues to cringe. The beauty connoisseur just introduced her latest product, Gloss Bomb Cream lipstick. Not that Rihanna needs help with marketing, but she just showed everyone how each lippie looks on her, and now I’m absolutely certain I want to purchase them all.

 

In an Instagram post she wrote, “I can’t lie this #GLOSSBOMBCREAM hit diiiiifferent!! 💋 get into it….creamy, juicy shine, AND shimmer-free (you’re welcome guys) Available now in 5 different shades! @fentybeauty”

The Gloss Bomb Cream family comes in 5 gorgeous shades. Take your pick from Cookie Jar, Fenty Glow, Mauve Wive$, Honey Waffles and Fruit Snackz. By the looks of it, the creamy, long-wear formula coat the lips with lots of moisture and highly pigmented color. You can pick these bad boys up in both Sephora stores and their website. They’re also available on the the Fenty website.

 

Rihanna continues to dominate the industry with her beauty and skin care line. With all of these businesses in the works, there’s no telling if 2021 will be the year she returns to music. Whatever she decides to do, I think her fans will rock out with her until the bitter end. She’s created a lane for women to be seen. When makeup brands were carrying limited foundations for a very narrow audience, Rihanna forced them to consider the entire spectrum of the human race. She created products so every person could feel seen. That alone makes her a guru in the beauty industry.

The Gloss Bomb Cream is a great stocking stuffer for the holidays. With all of the Christmas sales going on, I’m sure you can catch a discount! What do you think? Are you feeling Rihanna’s latest Fenty Beauty lipsticks?

DON’T MISS…

Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The Most Powerful Women In The World

Rihanna Looks Icy Hot In Savage X Fenty’s New Winter Campaign

Rihanna Gives Us A Taste Of Every Shade Of Her New Gloss Bomb Cream  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STEVE HARVEY-HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME-STAR
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Nicki Minaj Got Her Groove Back At 38…
 3 days ago
12.08.20
Ashley Blaine Featherson Awards $25k Grant To Theatre…
 4 days ago
12.07.20
Natalie Desselle-Reid, ‘B*A*P*S,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 4 days ago
12.07.20
ABC's Coverage Of The 2020 American Music Awards
Shawn Mendes Shares His New Album ‘Wonder’ [NEW…
 1 week ago
12.04.20
David De La Garza Feature Image
David De La Garza Of La Mafia Talks…
 1 week ago
12.03.20
It’s Britney Bih! All The Iconic Things Britney…
 1 week ago
12.03.20
US-CINEMA-SPIRIT AWARDS
‘Juno’ And ‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Comes…
 1 week ago
12.02.20
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
New Couple Alert? A$AP Rocky Rumored To Be…
 1 week ago
12.01.20
27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams
 2 weeks ago
11.25.20
Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney…
 2 weeks ago
11.25.20
Sia’s New Film “Music” Receives Major Backlash From…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.20
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime…
 4 weeks ago
11.12.20
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 1 month ago
11.09.20
Photos
Close