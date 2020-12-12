H-Town
Stream The 2020 Holiday In The Tre Event [VIDEO]

Join us for Emancipation Park Conservancy’s 2nd Annual Holiday in the Tre presented by H-E-B  virtual experience hosted by ABC 13 Houston Morning News Anchor, Samica Knight.

Entertainment, sponsored by Chevron, includes multi-Grammy award winner David De La Garza, The Voice finalist Shawn Sounds, Houston favorites Nesha Denise Cortez and Patrice Dominique. Sing along and dance with family and friends from the comfort of your home to some of your favorite holiday classics. The virtual celebration will also include bike and gift card giveaways; holiday greetings from our event sponsors, community partners and a few special guests; a virtual tree lighting sponsored by Reliant and much more!

Stream The 2020 Holiday In The Tre Event [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

