Love Letters To Kellie: Laundry Dealbreaker

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

We delve into some relationship issues, including… Is this picture a laundry dealbreaker? Should I make a move on my best friend? Am I wrong for wanting to know why he stopped responding?

Plus, a secret OnlyFans account has one wife wondering… Kellie gives her expert advice on these letters and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

love letters to kellie

