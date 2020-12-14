Love Letters To Kellie: Laundry Dealbreaker

We delve into some relationship issues, including… Is this picture a laundry dealbreaker? Should I make a move on my best friend? Am I wrong for wanting to know why he stopped responding?

Plus, a secret OnlyFans account has one wife wondering… Kellie gives her expert advice on these letters and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

