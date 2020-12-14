Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Christmas Wishes: Struggling To Make Ends Meet

Christmas Wishes

Jewel has had a super rough year, and all of this is happening while she’s pregnant with baby #4. Luckily, we are able to show her some love this holiday season… Thanks to JCPenney!

Read the Christmas letter below and nominate a deserving family HERE!

“My nomination is Jewel Dotson. Jewel is my coworker. She is a frontline worker and performs mammograms. When Covid 19 pandemic started a decision was made to shut down the mammography department. So, in March Jewel’s hours were cut to about 7-10 hours a week. On top of that her husband Derrick lost his job due to his company cutting employees due to Covid 19, and Jewel was pregnant with there 4th child. She was not able to use any of the paid time off she had because she needed it for maternity leave. Even though her family essentially did not have any income coming in she never complained and she always had a smile on her face. I was stressed out about not having income from my job and I do not have a family at home any more. Jewel and her family are deserving of a Christmas wish and would be thankful of any help. She would never ask or even think she would deserve this “wish” for her family.”

 

