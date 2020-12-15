Entertainment News
Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' [Exclusive VIDEO]

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Netflix

Source: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

In preparation for the film’s Netflix debut this week on December 18th, BOSSIP and GlobalGrind are proud to exclusively premiere a specially created featurette devoted to Boseman’s performance. In the clip, which is titled “Chadwick Boseman, A Man Among Men,” ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ producer Denzel Washington, director George C. Wolfe and co-stars Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman and Michael Potts take turns giving Boseman accolades for his work in the film. From Turman we learn that the actors all rose to the challenge of learning their instruments, in part thanks to Boseman taking on the task first. Davis talks about working with Boseman in both ‘Ma Rainey’ and ‘Get On Up’ and we love what Michael Potts has to say about Boseman’s lack of ego. Check out the clip below:

We loved that Denzel Washington calls Boseman a man among men and that Viola Davis called herself a fan and a friend. The esteem that other actors have for Chadwick Boseman is a beautiful thing to behold. One of our favorite thing we’ve heard about his portrayal of Levee for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ came from Colman Domingo during a Q&A with Samuel Jackson that was part of an early screening we were able to take part in.

Domingo said, “It makes sense in hindsight why he’s played so many Kings.”

We won’t spoil the film for you, but Boseman’s final scene in, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ is undoubtedly some of the best work he has done in his entire career. The undeniable emotion that he evokes from his audience will undoubtedly be the subject of any critiques to come about this film.

Besides Domingo’s words, we were also taken with some comments from Viola Davis during the same Q&A.

Davis called Chadwick Boseman, ‘a diamond in the rough,’ before remarking, “You can have a 56 year career and never work with a Chadwick Boseman.”

It’s absolutely true. And you can see just in that featurette how everyone who had the honor of working with him on this film felt the same way.

Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ [Exclusive VIDEO]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

