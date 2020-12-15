Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Christmas Wishes: Linda Will Finally Have A Christmas

2020 has been especially rough for Linda but with some help from JCPenney, we are able to show her some love this holiday season!

Read the Christmas letter below

“Hello I would like to nominate my step sisters mother. My sister passed away last year right before xmas and left her three babies in her mothers care. Linda went from living in a 1 bedroom apt to a 3bd house trying to maintain the rent with only her working at a daycare/school. Linda is a hard working lady who is trying her best to maintain and try to make the best living she can for them. She also will not ask for any help and will help anyone and everyone who needs help. I think now she deserves a little help and happiness during these holidays since we are coming up on a year anniversary. I would really like my niece and nephews to have a little happiness during this time. I don’t believe they will even have a Christmas with the money budget. I know us as a family will try and get a gift at least for them but i know they really deserve a little bit of happiness for the holidays. It wont bring their mom/daughter back but will bring a smile to their face. Please make their Christmas this year!”

 

