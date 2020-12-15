News
HomeNews

Lamar Jackson Denies He Dropped A Deuce During MNF Game

Lamar Jackson did in fact sh*t on the Browns, but in a more metaphoric way...

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Last night’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens turned out to be a thriller as reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was able to deliver to his team a “W” during the final minutes of the game. But it almost didn’t happen.

During the third quarter of the game, Lamar unexpectedly trooped it to the locker room with no explanation given to reporters. When the 4th quarter came arund, reports began to come out that the superstar quarterback was cramping badly in his arm and had to get it massaged out.

Then, with the game on the line, time ticking away, and Baltimore’s third-string quarte back writhing in pain on the field with an apparent knee injury, Jackson emerged from the locker room looking like a spring chicken running up and down the sidelines.

Oh, ok. Right on time!

What transpired was a one-play, game-tying touchdown throw from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown on a 4th and 5 play with under two minutes left in the game. He eventually led the team down the field with a few seconds left to give his kicker the chance to win the game and they did.

While they’re sticking to their “cramping” story, TMZ is reporting that many people are assuming Lamar simply had to drop some kids off at the pool, a theory that Lamar is adamantly denying because, well, pride.

“No, I was cramping,” Jackson said … “I didn’t pull no Paul Pierce! I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce!” 

Remember, Pierce left Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals in a wheelchair due to an apparent injury — only to return to the court minutes later and led the Celtics to victory. 

Years later, Pierce admitted he needed the wheelchair to keep from pooping himself on live TV.
It’s okay, LJ. Everybody poops, man.Why it took almost an entire quarter is anyone’s guess, but it’s fine fam. You won the game. Now remember not to eat too much before a game for the rest of the season and you’ll be fine.–

Photo: Getty

Lamar Jackson Denies He Dropped A Deuce During MNF Game  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Multi-Year Podcast…
 1 day ago
12.16.20
Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s…
 1 day ago
12.16.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STEVE HARVEY-HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME-STAR
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19
 6 days ago
12.10.20
Nicki Minaj Got Her Groove Back At 38…
 1 week ago
12.08.20
Ashley Blaine Featherson Awards $25k Grant To Theatre…
 1 week ago
12.07.20
Natalie Desselle-Reid, ‘B*A*P*S,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 1 week ago
12.07.20
ABC's Coverage Of The 2020 American Music Awards
Shawn Mendes Shares His New Album ‘Wonder’ [NEW…
 2 weeks ago
12.04.20
David De La Garza Feature Image
David De La Garza Of La Mafia Talks…
 2 weeks ago
12.03.20
It’s Britney Bih! All The Iconic Things Britney…
 2 weeks ago
12.03.20
US-CINEMA-SPIRIT AWARDS
‘Juno’ And ‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Comes…
 2 weeks ago
12.02.20
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
New Couple Alert? A$AP Rocky Rumored To Be…
 2 weeks ago
12.01.20
27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams
 3 weeks ago
11.25.20
Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney…
 3 weeks ago
11.25.20
Sia’s New Film “Music” Receives Major Backlash From…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.20
Photos
Close