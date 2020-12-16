Constable Alan Rosen’s Holiday Workshop Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway

H-Town
Source: Harris County Precinct 1 / Harris County Precinct 1

Constable Alan Rosen is overwhelmed by the outpouring of community support for our recent efforts to raise funds to purchase holiday toys for children in our communities. This year, despite the pandemic, our office was able to raise over $23,000 in this effort. This surpassed all previous records! This will allow us to give away thousands of toys to children from across the greater Houston area and Harris County.

The Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office, in conjunction with Texas State Senator John Whitmire, and Erica Davis – Trustee-elect, Harris County Board of Education, Position 5, are working to make sure no child goes without presents this holiday season.

Register now to make sure your child does not go without presents to open this holiday season!
We know the pandemic is impacting so many families. That’s why we will be giving thousands of toys to children from across the greater Houston area and Harris County.
Things to know:
· Anyone can register – Children must be aged 3-11 years old
· You must pre-register and receive confirmation
· You will be given date and location upon registration confirmation
· You must bring your children on the day of the event
That’s it!
You will be given a time and location at which you can pick up the presents. It will be a no-contact, safe, drive-thru event.
Please call (713) 755-3372 or email Toni.Mascione@cn1.hctx.net.
This event is a collaboration with Constable Rosen, the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office, Senator John Whitmire, and Erica Davis – Trustee-elect, Harris County Board of Education, Position 5.
*****
Regístrese ahora para asegurarse de que su hijo no se quede sin regalos para abrir esta temporada festiva.
Cosas que saber:
· Cualquiera puede registrarse – Los niños deben tener entre 3 y 11 años
· Debes preinscribirte y recibir confirmación
· Se le dará la fecha y el lugar después de la confirmación del registro
· Debes traer a tus hijos el día del evento
¡Eso es!
Se le dará una hora y un lugar en el que podrá recoger los regalos. Será un evento de drive-thru seguro y sin contacto.
Llame al (713) 755-3372 o envíe un correo electrónico a Toni.Mascione@cn1.hctx.net.

