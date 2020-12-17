H-Town
HomeH-Town

See The First Look At Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ [PHOTOS]

Coming 2 America Production Stills

Source: Courtesy Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Eddie Murphy‘s long-awaited sequel to Coming To America is coming next year and thanks to Amazon Studios, we finally have a first glimpse at the return of Akeem, Semi, King Jaffe and more!

Here’s the synopsis:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

The film includes an all-star cast with Murphy reprising his role as Akeem, Arsenio Hall as Semi along with Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. The film also sees appearances from John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha and Bella Murphy.

Describing the new film, Murphy said in a statement: “This is the perfect time to return to Zamunda because it’s been a while since we’ve had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy.

“Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now.”

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Says His Old Homophobic Jokes Make Him “Cringe” Today

RELATED: Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ To Hit Streaming In 2021

See more images below.

Coming 2 America Production Stills

Source: Courtesy Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America Production Stills

Source: Courtesy Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America Production Stills

Source: Courtesy Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America Production Stills

Source: Courtesy Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America Production Stills

Source: Courtesy Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America Production Stills

Source: Courtesy Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

See The First Look At Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ [PHOTOS]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Cardi B Teams Up With Facebook Messenger For…
 5 hours ago
12.17.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Multi-Year Podcast…
 2 days ago
12.16.20
Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s…
 2 days ago
12.16.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STEVE HARVEY-HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME-STAR
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19
 1 week ago
12.10.20
Nicki Minaj Got Her Groove Back At 38…
 1 week ago
12.08.20
Ashley Blaine Featherson Awards $25k Grant To Theatre…
 1 week ago
12.07.20
Natalie Desselle-Reid, ‘B*A*P*S,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 1 week ago
12.07.20
ABC's Coverage Of The 2020 American Music Awards
Shawn Mendes Shares His New Album ‘Wonder’ [NEW…
 2 weeks ago
12.04.20
David De La Garza Feature Image
David De La Garza Of La Mafia Talks…
 2 weeks ago
12.03.20
It’s Britney Bih! All The Iconic Things Britney…
 2 weeks ago
12.03.20
US-CINEMA-SPIRIT AWARDS
‘Juno’ And ‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Comes…
 2 weeks ago
12.02.20
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
New Couple Alert? A$AP Rocky Rumored To Be…
 2 weeks ago
12.01.20
27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams
 3 weeks ago
11.25.20
Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney…
 3 weeks ago
11.25.20
Photos
Close