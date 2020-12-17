Eddie Murphy‘s long-awaited sequel to Coming To America is coming next year and thanks to Amazon Studios, we finally have a first glimpse at the return of Akeem, Semi, King Jaffe and more!

Here’s the synopsis:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

The film includes an all-star cast with Murphy reprising his role as Akeem, Arsenio Hall as Semi along with Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. The film also sees appearances from John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha and Bella Murphy.

Describing the new film, Murphy said in a statement: “This is the perfect time to return to Zamunda because it’s been a while since we’ve had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy.

“Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now.”

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Says His Old Homophobic Jokes Make Him “Cringe” Today

RELATED: Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ To Hit Streaming In 2021

See more images below.

See The First Look At Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: