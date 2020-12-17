Christmas Wishes: Spreading The Love This Christmas

It’s the final Christmas wish of the year, and it’s a good one! Christie nominated Lirinthia for some holiday “magic”… Thank you JCPenney. Major mascara alert!

Read the Christmas letter below and see all the deserving families HERE!

“Last year, we had the privilege to begin working with Lirinthia Smith and her daughter, K’Lynn Johnson, through our Preschool Intervention Program. Lirinthia is a single mom with 3 daughters. K’Lynn (the youngest daughter) has numerous medical diagnoses that include (not limited to): severe Autism, seizure disorder (recently had major brain surgery), pica (eating disorder where nonfood items are ingested). K’Lynn needs constant supervision to monitor her safety, impulsiveness, seizure activity, and numerous other medical needs. With the help of her family, Lirinthia is able work at an addiction facility (where she assists in the care of others going through drug treatments) during atypical work hours and days. Lirinthia is a light of positivity! She is unwavering in her expectations for her other daughters and stops at nothing to make sure the needs of her family are met before her own. This is an amazing family that would truly benefit from some Christmas Magic during this crazy year.”

