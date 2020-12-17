Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Christmas Wishes: Spreading The Love This Christmas

Christmas Wishes

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

It’s the final Christmas wish of the year, and it’s a good one! Christie nominated Lirinthia for some holiday “magic”… Thank you JCPenney. Major mascara alert!

Read the Christmas letter below and see all the deserving families HERE!

“Last year, we had the privilege to begin working with Lirinthia Smith and her daughter, K’Lynn Johnson, through our Preschool Intervention Program. Lirinthia is a single mom with 3 daughters. K’Lynn (the youngest daughter) has numerous medical diagnoses that include (not limited to): severe Autism, seizure disorder (recently had major brain surgery), pica (eating disorder where nonfood items are ingested). K’Lynn needs constant supervision to monitor her safety, impulsiveness, seizure activity, and numerous other medical needs. With the help of her family, Lirinthia is able work at an addiction facility (where she assists in the care of others going through drug treatments) during atypical work hours and days. Lirinthia is a light of positivity! She is unwavering in her expectations for her other daughters and stops at nothing to make sure the needs of her family are met before her own. This is an amazing family that would truly benefit from some Christmas Magic during this crazy year.”

SEE ALL CHRISTMAS WISHES

christmas wishes

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Cardi B Teams Up With Facebook Messenger For…
 5 hours ago
12.17.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Multi-Year Podcast…
 2 days ago
12.16.20
Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s…
 2 days ago
12.16.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STEVE HARVEY-HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME-STAR
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19
 1 week ago
12.10.20
Nicki Minaj Got Her Groove Back At 38…
 1 week ago
12.08.20
Ashley Blaine Featherson Awards $25k Grant To Theatre…
 1 week ago
12.07.20
Natalie Desselle-Reid, ‘B*A*P*S,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 1 week ago
12.07.20
ABC's Coverage Of The 2020 American Music Awards
Shawn Mendes Shares His New Album ‘Wonder’ [NEW…
 2 weeks ago
12.04.20
David De La Garza Feature Image
David De La Garza Of La Mafia Talks…
 2 weeks ago
12.03.20
It’s Britney Bih! All The Iconic Things Britney…
 2 weeks ago
12.03.20
US-CINEMA-SPIRIT AWARDS
‘Juno’ And ‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Comes…
 2 weeks ago
12.02.20
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
New Couple Alert? A$AP Rocky Rumored To Be…
 2 weeks ago
12.01.20
27 Years Since ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Starring Robin Williams
 3 weeks ago
11.25.20
Sneak Peek: Chloe x Halle In Upcoming ‘Disney…
 3 weeks ago
11.25.20
Photos
Close