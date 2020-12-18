Hilary Duff Reveals ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival No Longer Happening

The Lizzie McGuire revival set to take place on Disney+? It’s no longer happening according to show star Hilary Duff.

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday (December 16), the actress wrote of the stars not aligning for the project, even though there was a lot of excitement behind it.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life,” Duff wrote. “She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly, & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.”

She continued, “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of.”

In their statement Disney said, “Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series.”

The revival was announced in August 2019, just before Disney+ officially launched. The new series would have seen Duff play an adult-version of her beloved character. The original show, which ran from 2001-2004, helped make Duff a star. Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas were set to reprise their old roles as well.

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About The Lizzie McGuire Reboot

RELATED: See Hilary Duff’s First Photo For The Lizzie McGurie Reboot! [PHOTO]

Also On Radio Now 92.1: