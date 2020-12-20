Entertainment News
Ariana Grande Gets Engaged To Fiancé Dalton Gomez

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

Congrats are in order for Ariana Grande!

The singer revealed on Sunday (December 20) she’s engaged! She broke the news via Instagram with a series of posts with her boyfriend-now-fiancée Dalton Gomez with images of them laying on the floor together along with a few close pics of her massive new engagement ring.

She captioned the post, “Forever n then some.”

It’s the second engagement in recent memory for Grande who was engaged to marry Pete Davidson before the couple split in October of 2018. Since then, she’s kept her love life pretty private after being previously linked to Big Sean and the late Mac Miller.

According to TMZ, Gomez is a real estate wiz who “handles multi-million dollar listings” for celebrities and more in Hollywood.

Congrats Ari!

RELATED: Ariana Grande Releases New Album, ‘positions’ [LISTEN]

RELATED: Watch Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Video [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: WATCH: Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber ‘Stuck With U’ Video

Ariana Grande

