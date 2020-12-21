News
Cardi B Co-Signs “WAP” Parody Encouraging Mask Wearing

A parody for a good cause...

Cardi B

While many a conservative and Cardi B hater have condemned her smash single “W.A.P” for its sexually suggestive content, The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has decided to use its popularity to promote a simple yet life-fitsaving message: wear a mask.

Parodying the Card and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration and renaming it “Wear a Mask Please,” John Hopkins University tapped Birdi Jay to drop some of the strugglest bars you’ll ever hear but with the noblest of intentions. Encouraging listeners to protect themselves and others by covering their gangsta grills, Birdi gets right to the point right out the gate “spitting,” “I said safe and chic/seven days a week/wear a mask, please/make that Covid curve weak!”

Though Birdi Jay is named as the artist on the track, quite a few students at the university dropped some verses encouraging wearing masks so Birdi Jay might actually be a group. While we can say with confidence that this song won’t be cracking the top 10 on Billboard charts, Cardi B caught wind of the parody track and gave it her stamp of approval via Twitter simply tweeting “Sksksksk.”

Interesting enough Nick Moran, the associate director for audience engagement at the Bloomberg School told The Baltimore Sun “The pie-in-the-sky hope for the video, all along, was like, ‘What if Cardi B retweeted it?’” Well, she did.

John Hopkins University might as well reach out to Cardi and ask if she’s willing to get on the remix to this joint. We feel like she’d actually consider it even if it is along side some lesser talented rappers. Just sayin.’

What y’all think of the “WAP” parody? We mean, we kinda have an idea of what y’all think but still…

Cardi B Co-Signs “WAP” Parody Encouraging Mask Wearing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

