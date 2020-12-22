Entertainment News
Billie Eilish Set To Release New Album In 2021

The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty

Say goodbye to Billie Eilish‘s iconic green hair!

The 19-year-old revealed the “end of an era” for her hair and also revealed she’s preparing to release a new album in 2021.

“I’m changing it after the doc [documentary] comes out,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “It’ll be the end of an era.”

Following the release of her Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry documentary in February, the hair is going to go. Of course, Billie’s fans couldn’t help but tease her about the change.

“F*ck you guys. Stop making fun of me, oh my God,” Eilish joked on Instagram Live. “I’m f*cking making you an album. I will not put it out if you make fun of my hair, shut up. I have announcements to make. I got some sh*t to put out. Leave me alone. Let me live with my f*cking hair that I’ve had for way too long, shut the f*ck up.”

The album will be the follow up to her smash debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which earned Billie five Grammy wins including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song and Record of the Year.

