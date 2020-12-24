News
HomeNews

Square Reportedly Trying To Purchase TIDAL From JAY-Z

Could this be why Dorsey was hanging out with The Carters in The Hamptons back in August?

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Reportedly Trying To Buy Tidal From JAY-Z

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Is JAY-Z’s time as the owner of Tidal coming to an end?

Bloomberg reports that Square, the payments company ran by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is reportedly trying to buy Tidal from JAY-Z, who acquired the music streaming service from Aspiro, a Norwegian-based company, back in 2015 for $56 million.

According to a source who requested not to be named because the talks have been private and that the deal has not been guaranteed, Dorsey has been discussing with Jigga to purchase Tidal to diversify Square’s business. This news is intriguing because Tidal has been “struggling” to compete with direct competitors like Spotify and Apple Music. The company hasn’t been forthright when it comes to sharing subscription numbers, so it remains a mystery about exactly how well the service is doing.

It’s also unclear how much money Cash App’s parent company is looking to spend to acquire Tidal. If the reports are indeed true, it would up even more of a spotlight on those photos of Dorsey hanging out with The Carters on a yacht in The Hamptons back in August.

It would also fit the modus operandi of JAY-Z, who is notoriously known for not holding onto things for too long, like his ownership of the Brooklyn Nets, the job as president of Def Jam, or Rocawear. We won’t be shocked if this does indeed happens becuase Jigga is always looking to move on to the next one when it comes to his business ventures.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Square Reportedly Trying To Purchase TIDAL From JAY-Z  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Dustin Diamond On "Extra"
‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
“Birds of Prey: A Night of Music and Mayhem in HARLEYWOOD”
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 3 days ago
01.14.21
Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘Home Alone 2’ Fans In…
 3 days ago
01.14.21
Magician Siegfried Fischbacher died
Siegfried And Roy Magician Siegfried Fischbacher Passes Away…
 3 days ago
01.14.21
This Kid May Book First TV Role With…
 6 days ago
01.12.21
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 1 week ago
01.08.21
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 1 week ago
01.08.21
Kimye Considering Divorce And Twitter Thinks Jeffree Star’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.06.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 2 weeks ago
01.05.21
The BRIT Awards 2020
New Couple Alert? Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde…
 2 weeks ago
01.04.21
Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew Pinsky Tests Positive For COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
12.30.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.20
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin Released From Prison…
 3 weeks ago
12.29.20
Photos
Close