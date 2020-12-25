News
HomeNews

Vanessa Bryant Gifts Kim Kardashian Kobe’s Rare ‘Grinch’ Nike Sneakers

Mamba forever.

Nike Kobe 6 Proto "Green Apple"

Source: Nike / NIke

Vanessa Bryant has blessed a few of her close friends with a rare gift this Christmas, a pair of her late husband, Kobe Bryant’s sneakers.

According to published reports, Vanessa Bryant has gifted several of her famous friends with a pair of rare Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” sneakers, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Patty Rodriguez who all received a pair of the ultra rare kicks.

“OMG Thank you [Vanessa] I’m screaming!!!” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story. “Love my Kobe’s!!!”

The ‘Grinch’ sneakers retail for about $130 to $180, but resellers are charging as much $1,700. The highly coveted Nikes weren’t made available to the public until Christmas Eve.

Kobe first stepped out in the “Grinch” sneakers in 2010 before they became available to the public on Christmas Day that same year. The upcoming reissue features a few modifications, such as “Zoom Air unit positioning, outsole patterns and other performance-related details,” according to Sneaker News.

While Bryant was sharing holiday cheer amongst her close circle, the widow recently took to social media to share love that she was receiving from friends as well.

On Wednesday evening, Vanessa, who lost her husband and daughter in a helicopter crash at the start of the year, shared incredible photographs of the deep red Christmas tree her florist friend Jeff Leatham had given her – packed full of roses.

Posting the beautiful arrangement to her Instagram stories, the thoughtful gift clearly managed to get Vanessa and her daughters in a holiday mood. As she talks to her daughter in one of the clips, Vanessa can be heard getting emotional. “Look how gorgeous it is. Isn’t it beautiful?” she asks, seemingly holding back tears.

The red roses are especially poignant for Vanessa as she was gifted a wonderful bouquet of identical flowers, also provided by Jeff, on her first anniversary without her husband back in April.

 

Vanessa Bryant Gifts Kim Kardashian Kobe’s Rare ‘Grinch’ Nike Sneakers  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Dustin Diamond On "Extra"
‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Diagnosed…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
“Birds of Prey: A Night of Music and Mayhem in HARLEYWOOD”
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To…
 2 days ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 3 days ago
01.14.21
Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘Home Alone 2’ Fans In…
 3 days ago
01.14.21
Magician Siegfried Fischbacher died
Siegfried And Roy Magician Siegfried Fischbacher Passes Away…
 3 days ago
01.14.21
This Kid May Book First TV Role With…
 6 days ago
01.12.21
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 1 week ago
01.08.21
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 1 week ago
01.08.21
Kimye Considering Divorce And Twitter Thinks Jeffree Star’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.06.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 2 weeks ago
01.05.21
The BRIT Awards 2020
New Couple Alert? Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde…
 2 weeks ago
01.04.21
Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew Pinsky Tests Positive For COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
12.30.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.20
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin Released From Prison…
 3 weeks ago
12.29.20
Photos
Close