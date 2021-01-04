We don’t know why Nike and Travis Scott love to make us sneakerheads suffer, but they do and all we can do is suck it up and go about our lives.

Over the weekend pics of Travis Scott in a pair of unreleased Air Jordan 1 “Cactus Jack”‘ lows surfaced and hype beasts across social media immediately began to drool and pound their keyboards as no one knows whether or not these will see a general release. The white and light blue North Carolina inspired colorway low’s feature Scott’s signature backward swoosh and even though it’s not visible due to its white color, heads still wanna get their feet in these as anything Travis Scott touches is gold.

These joints are pretty dope.

Unfortunately, there’s a great chance these are simply a Friends & Family exclusive that will end up as limited and coveted as the purple Air Jordan IV’s, mustard yellow Air Jordan VI’s, and PlayStation dunk lows.

Again, why Travis and Jordan Brand love to show us what we can’t have is beyond us. But they do and we continue to eat our hearts out as we pray to the sneaker gods to have mercy on us and grant us more “W”‘s than “L”‘s. Hopefully 2021 will be kinder to us as the sneakers slated to release this year are enough to leave a healthy bank account as slim as Snoop Dogg in a wife beater.

Do y’all wanna see these kicks drop or do y’all prefer one of the aforementioned colorways mention see the light of day instead? Let us know in the commend section.

Travis Scott Teases An Unreleased “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 Low was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: