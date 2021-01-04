The Christmas vacation started with Big Al’s mom coming to spend a few nights at his house. Plus, he granted a Christmas Wish and saved the New Year’s Eve party at his bar!
BUT J-Si didn’t have the same kind of success… Chalk it up to one last mishap in 2020!
VIDEO
AUDIO
LATEST STORIES
- New Couple Alert? Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Reportedly Dating
- Travis Scott Teases An Unreleased “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 Low
- New Years Eve Disaster
- Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Basically Separated, But Won’t Divorce?
- Love Letters To Kellie: Looking For Closure
- KKMS Daily News: Healthy Delay
- Nicki Minaj Shares Her Adorable Son & He Looks Just Like Her
- Lizzo Appreciation Post: Thank You For Showing The World That Woman Can Be Big, Sexy, And Healthy
- Cardi B Calls Out Kids Show ‘Peppa Pig’ For Inspiring Kulture’s Puddle Stomping
- Dr. Drew Pinsky Tests Positive For COVID-19
Also On Radio Now 92.1: