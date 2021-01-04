Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

New Years Eve Disaster

Big Al Karaoke

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

The Christmas vacation started with Big Al’s mom coming to spend a few nights at his house. Plus, he granted a Christmas Wish and saved the New Year’s Eve party at his bar!

BUT J-Si didn’t have the same kind of success… Chalk it up to one last mishap in 2020!

VIDEO

AUDIO

LATEST STORIES

big al , j-si , New Years Eve

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
The BRIT Awards 2020
New Couple Alert? Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde…
 9 hours ago
01.04.21
Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew Pinsky Tests Positive For COVID-19
 5 days ago
12.30.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 5 days ago
12.30.20
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin Released From Prison…
 6 days ago
12.29.20
The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Billie Eilish Set To Release New Album In…
 2 weeks ago
12.22.20
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
Ariana Grande Gets Engaged To Fiancé Dalton Gomez
 2 weeks ago
12.20.20
Daily Pop - Season 2019
Hilary Duff Reveals ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival No Longer…
 3 weeks ago
12.18.20
Cardi B Teams Up With Facebook Messenger For…
 3 weeks ago
12.17.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Multi-Year Podcast…
 3 weeks ago
12.16.20
Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s…
 3 weeks ago
12.16.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STEVE HARVEY-HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME-STAR
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
12.10.20
Nicki Minaj Got Her Groove Back At 38…
 4 weeks ago
12.08.20
Ashley Blaine Featherson Awards $25k Grant To Theatre…
 4 weeks ago
12.07.20
Natalie Desselle-Reid, ‘B*A*P*S,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 4 weeks ago
12.07.20
Photos
Close