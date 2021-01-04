Entertainment News
New Couple Alert? Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Reportedly Dating

The BRIT Awards 2020

Source: Phil Lewis/WENN.com / WENN

According to PEOPLE, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating “for a few weeks” now!

The pair were seen holding hands at a friend’s wedding over the weekend and instantly sparked dating rumors for the two who recently worked on the film Don’t Worry Darling.

“They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks.”

The 36-year-old Wilde and 26-year-old Styles were spotted by Page Six. The public outing comes months after Wilde and her longtime partner, actor Jason Sudeikis had split. Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and have two children together, 6-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy.

“To me, he’s very modern,” Wilde said of Styles and his work on Don’t Worry Darling. “I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world. I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.”

RELATED: Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

harry styles , Olivia Wilde

