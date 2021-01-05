Turn Up The New Year

Part-Time Justin is turning it up with a healthy drink and creative ways to burn calories!

The health benefits of drinking green tea include… Better smelling breath with catechin, stabilizing your energy with caffeine and MORE! Plus, want a new body without the boring workout? Check out the following:

Learn a TikTok dance

Play tag

Do some “laundry”

Live action role-playing game

Make date night active

Join a intramural sports team

VIDEO

AUDIO

Also On Radio Now 92.1: