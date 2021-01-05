Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Turn Up The New Year

Turn Up Tuesday 010521

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin is turning it up with a healthy drink and creative ways to burn calories!

The health benefits of drinking green tea include… Better smelling breath with catechin, stabilizing your energy with caffeine and MORE! Plus, want a new body without the boring workout? Check out the following:

  • Learn a TikTok dance
  • Play tag
  • Do some “laundry”
  • Live action role-playing game
  • Make date night active
  • Join a intramural sports team

