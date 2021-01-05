Entertainment News
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March

The 2021 Grammy Awards have been postponed.

According to Variety and other outlets, the show may be moved to March but no specific date has been announced. Per sources, various travel and health concerns regarding performers and presenters not to mention the spike in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles led the Recording Academy and CBS to postpone the show. It was originally set to be broadcasted on January 31 with Trevor Noah of The Daily Show to serve as host.

“Music’s Biggest Night” has dealt with numerous obstacles as it traditionally hosts 18,000 people for an audience and contains performances from some of the biggest names in music.

Throughout 2020, numerous networks such as BET held virtual award shows with a series of high-production videos and a host in front of a green screen. Later, MTV would hold the Video Music Awards in New York City at different locations. However, the Country Music Awards were held in a small venue with a limited audience. The organization was met with criticism when 86-year-old singer Charley Pride, who was present and performed at the event, later passed away from complications due to COVID-19 in November. Pride had tested negative prior to the show.

The Academy Awards, which normally hold their show in late February to early March, previously announced the 2021 show would take place in April.

Grammys

