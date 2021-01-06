News
HomeNews

Dr. Dre’s Home Almost Burglarized While He Was In The ICU

A group of men saw a window of opportunity while Dr. Dre was fighting for his life...

Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Last night (Jan. 6),  the Hip-Hop world got their first scare of 2021 when it was reported that Dr. Dre had suffered a brain aneurysm and was laid up in the ICU of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA.

While most of us were praying he’d pull through and be ok (he is!), would-be burglars saw an opportunity and made a beeline to Dr. Dre’s home in hopes of making off with whatever they could carry. Unfortunately what they found were some iron bracelets as TMZ is reporting that law enforcement arrested the group of men who set off to house things from Dr. Dre’s home.

Our sources say 4 men were on Dre’s Pacific Palisades property Wednesday around 2 AM. Security spotted them as they were casing the house. Before they could get to the main structure, security confronted them and quickly called police. The men fled, but cops arrived almost immediately and chased the 4 would-be burglars, catching and arresting them.

Police believe the men heard the news about Dre’s condition at Cedars and decided “Yup!”

This shouldn’t be too surprising as just a few years ago thieves were constantly burglarizing the homes of celebrities out on the West Coast as if security didn’t even exist. While this bares some similarities to juxes of past, no word on whether or not these men have any connection to the aforementioned crime wave.

On the brighter side Dr. Dre has put out a statement saying he’s doing better and for that we’re glad.

Dr. Dre’s Home Almost Burglarized While He Was In The ICU  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Kimye Considering Divorce And Twitter Thinks Jeffree Star’s…
 16 hours ago
01.06.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 1 day ago
01.05.21
The BRIT Awards 2020
New Couple Alert? Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde…
 2 days ago
01.04.21
Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew Pinsky Tests Positive For COVID-19
 1 week ago
12.30.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 1 week ago
12.30.20
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin Released From Prison…
 1 week ago
12.29.20
The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Billie Eilish Set To Release New Album In…
 2 weeks ago
12.22.20
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
Ariana Grande Gets Engaged To Fiancé Dalton Gomez
 3 weeks ago
12.20.20
Daily Pop - Season 2019
Hilary Duff Reveals ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival No Longer…
 3 weeks ago
12.18.20
Cardi B Teams Up With Facebook Messenger For…
 3 weeks ago
12.17.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Multi-Year Podcast…
 3 weeks ago
12.16.20
Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s…
 3 weeks ago
12.16.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STEVE HARVEY-HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME-STAR
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
12.10.20
Nicki Minaj Got Her Groove Back At 38…
 4 weeks ago
12.08.20
Photos
Close