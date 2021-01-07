Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With ‘Snoop Splash’ At All Elite Wrestling [VIDEO]

Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Snoop Dogg is living his best life.

The 2016 WWE Hall of Famer made a turn in late 2020 when he showed up at rival promotion All Elite Wrestling to help promote his The Go-Big Show game show on TBS. On Wednesday (January 6), the D-O-Double-G decided to hop into a match and win “unofficially” with a “Snoop Splash” off the top rope.

Now, Snoop’s 49 so I wouldn’t expect his splash to be A1 but Chris Jericho decided to drop the line of the night in regards to the splash. “He’s nine feet tall! He’s a human piece of spaghetti, he shouldn’t be in there!”

Snoop’s history in the squared circle is as deep as any musician. His young cousin Sasha Banks is the current WWE Samckdown Women’s Champion and at her WrestleMania debut in 2016, he walked her down the ring for a performance of her theme song. He’s also hit some folks with a couple of clotheslines over the years as well.

The Go-Big Show premieres on Thursday (January 7) on TBS with Snoop serving as host alongside Cody Rhodes, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Bert Kreischer.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Taunts Eminem On Instagram For “Soft Ass Sh*t” Lyrics On “Zeus”

RELATED: Donald Trump Fully Pardons Snoop Dogg’s Former Producer Of Drug Charges

Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With ‘Snoop Splash’ At All Elite Wrestling [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 17 hours ago
01.08.21
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 1 day ago
01.08.21
Kimye Considering Divorce And Twitter Thinks Jeffree Star’s…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 3 days ago
01.05.21
The BRIT Awards 2020
New Couple Alert? Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde…
 4 days ago
01.04.21
Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew Pinsky Tests Positive For COVID-19
 1 week ago
12.30.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 1 week ago
12.30.20
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin Released From Prison…
 1 week ago
12.29.20
The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Billie Eilish Set To Release New Album In…
 2 weeks ago
12.22.20
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
Ariana Grande Gets Engaged To Fiancé Dalton Gomez
 3 weeks ago
12.20.20
Daily Pop - Season 2019
Hilary Duff Reveals ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival No Longer…
 3 weeks ago
12.18.20
Cardi B Teams Up With Facebook Messenger For…
 3 weeks ago
12.17.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Multi-Year Podcast…
 3 weeks ago
12.16.20
Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s…
 3 weeks ago
12.16.20
Photos
Close