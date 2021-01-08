Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old woman who attacked the black teenager in a New York hotel lobby, sat down with Gayle King just before being arrested. In the interview, Ponsetto apologizes and admitted she could have handled the situation differently, but the tone quickly changes making excuses for her behavior.
Yeah, the footage shows me attacking his son — attacking him how? Yelling at him? Yes. Okay. I apologized. Can we move on?
Ponsetto went on to accuse the father of the teen, Grammy-winning jazz musician Keyon Harrold, of physically attacking her. “But at the end of the day, the dad did end up slamming me to the ground and pulling my hair and throwing me and dragging me across the ground.” Ponsetto also rudely interrupted King as she asked questions throwing her hand up saying, “Alright, Gayle, enough.”
Ponsetto was arrested Thursday, January 7th in California when she was pulled over for a traffic stop. Part two of this interview with air on CBS Mornings on January 11th.
Woman Who Attacked Black Teen Over Lost Phone Speaks with Gayle King was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com