Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Woman Who Attacked Black Teen Over Lost Phone Speaks with Gayle King

Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old woman who attacked the black teenager in a New York hotel lobby, sat down with Gayle King just before being arrested.  In the interview, Ponsetto apologizes and admitted she could have handled the situation differently, but the tone quickly changes making excuses for her behavior.

Yeah, the footage shows me attacking his son — attacking him how? Yelling at him? Yes. Okay. I apologized. Can we move on?

Ponsetto went on to accuse the father of the teen, Grammy-winning jazz musician Keyon Harrold, of physically attacking her.  “But at the end of the day, the dad did end up slamming me to the ground and pulling my hair and throwing me and dragging me across the ground.”  Ponsetto also rudely interrupted King as she asked questions throwing her hand up saying, “Alright, Gayle, enough.”

 

Ponsetto was arrested Thursday, January 7th in California when she was pulled over for a traffic stop.  Part two of this interview with air on CBS Mornings on January 11th.

source

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Woman Who Attacked Black Teen Over Lost Phone Speaks with Gayle King  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 24 hours ago
01.08.21
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 1 day ago
01.08.21
Kimye Considering Divorce And Twitter Thinks Jeffree Star’s…
 2 days ago
01.06.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 3 days ago
01.05.21
The BRIT Awards 2020
New Couple Alert? Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde…
 4 days ago
01.04.21
Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew Pinsky Tests Positive For COVID-19
 1 week ago
12.30.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 1 week ago
12.30.20
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin Released From Prison…
 1 week ago
12.29.20
The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Billie Eilish Set To Release New Album In…
 2 weeks ago
12.22.20
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
Ariana Grande Gets Engaged To Fiancé Dalton Gomez
 3 weeks ago
12.20.20
Daily Pop - Season 2019
Hilary Duff Reveals ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival No Longer…
 3 weeks ago
12.18.20
Cardi B Teams Up With Facebook Messenger For…
 3 weeks ago
12.17.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Multi-Year Podcast…
 3 weeks ago
12.16.20
Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s…
 3 weeks ago
12.16.20
Photos
Close